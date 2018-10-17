A liquor store in Cañon City was burglarized about 7 p.m. Tuesday, and the business owners and police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect.
The man allegedly stole a bottle of liquor and threatened employees at Jewett's Liquor near Royal Gorge Boulevard and 15th Street.
One of the owners told Gazette news partner, KKTV, that her employees were shaken up, but physically unharmed. The business provided to KKTV a surveillance photo of the suspect and shared on social media by Fremont County Sheriff's Office.
The owner says police may consider this crime a robbery instead of a burglary because threats were allegedly made, KKTV reports.
If you recognize the man in the picture at the top of this article you're asked to call Cañon City Police at 719-276-5600 or Fremont County Crime Stoppers at 719-275-STOP.