The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing woman they described as at-risk.
Family report that Rachael Luff went missing between Saturday at 9 p.m. and Sunday around 8:45 a.m. Family said she left a residence in the 800 block of Dawn Break Loop, likely on foot.
Luff is described as a white female, 5-foot-6, 140 pounds, with curly light brown hair, and hazel eyes.
It is unknown what Luff was wearing but officer believe she may be attempting to conceal her identity by covering her face.
"Luff is considered an at-risk adult because of several medical diagnoses, to include an intellectual or developmental delay," according to the CSPD. "In addition, she requires the use of prescription medication that she does not have with her."
Officers were dispatched to the scene around 8:47 a.m.
Foul play is not suspected.
Anyone with information about Luff's whereabouts is asked to contact the communication center at 719-444-7000.