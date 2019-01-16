50274374_2575637605785442_7645214882651963392_n.jpg
Courtesy of the Colorado Springs Police Department.
Police are asking for help identifying a man considered a person of interest in an assault outside a Colorado Springs bar.

The assault was reported about 10:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at Bernie's Place, 1106 N. Circle Drive, police said.

The victim was involved in an argument in the outdoor smoking area when they were "struck by an unknown subject resulting in serious bodily injury," police said.

Police released a surveillance photograph of a person of interest in the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.

