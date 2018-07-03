Police are asking for help identifying a man who robbed a 7-Eleven near Memorial Park in January.
The man entered the store at 331 S. Hancock Ave. about 9:30 p.m. Jan. 15 and threatened the clerk with a handgun while demanding money, police said. He "indicated he was homeless" before fleeing.
The robber is described as being 30 to 45 years old and between 5 feet, 11 inches and 6 feet tall, police said. He has a medium build and prescription glasses.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.