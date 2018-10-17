Colorado Springs police are asking for help identifying two men who robbed a Walgreens in Old Colorado City on Aug. 28.
The robbery was reported at 9:38 p.m. at the store at 625 N. 19th St., police said.
Two men robbed the store and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said. One of the men was believed to be holding a weapon under his shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.