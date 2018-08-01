Police are asking for help finding a potentially at-risk man.
He is 62-year-old Andrew Roybal, who is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 160 pounds. He has brown and gray hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing an all-black outfit made up of a hoodie, shirt and pants.
He signed out of his assisted living residence at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday and has not returned. Roybal has significant memory issues and is at this residence because of a traumatic brain injury. Mr. Roybal is not from the area, has no contacts, friends or relatives in Colorado Springs, police say.
This is the second time this summer Roybal has gone missing.