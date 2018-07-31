Two teenage boys were arrested Thursday on suspicion of robbing Amy’s Donuts in May.
One of the robbers struck someone in the head with a handgun during the heist at 2704 E. Fountain Blvd. about 3 a.m. May 18.
A shot fired from the handgun but didn’t hit anyone, police said. The robbers fled.
Two boys, ages 15 and 16, were arrested days later on suspicion of a personal robbery. In their homes, detectives found evidence linking them to the robbery at Amy’s, police said.
Police would not say what items or cash were stolen. After the robbery, Amy’s closed for two days and thanked the community for its support on a Facebook post.
