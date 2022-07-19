Police have arrested two men who allegedly participated in a home invasion and car theft Monday morning.
Officers located the vehicle, a silver Infinity G30X, in the 3600 Block of East Uintah Street. Officers were aware that the vehicle had been stolen during a home invasion that involved up to six armed individuals.
Two men got in the car and left the area, and officers were able to follow the care until it parked in an alley near the 100 Block of South Wasatch Avenue. Police proceeded to physically block the vehicle and, after the suspects attempted to flee, arrested them.
According to previous reporting, car thefts rose by 18% between January and May of this year. This follows a general upward trend that began in 2020. According to data, 91% of stolen cars are recovered but only 14.1% of suspects are arrested.