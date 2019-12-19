Colorado Springs police arrested two people barricaded inside a home Thursday morning after responding to a reported assault west of downtown Colorado Springs.
Jennifer Krejci, 40, and William Mutters, 34 are being held on first-degree assault and felony menacing, police said.
About 7:25 a.m., police responded to a report of an assault at 418 Spruce St. Initial reports said two suspects were armed with a gun and a bat, police said.
After police arrived, they found the victim and he was transported to a hospital. Officers surrounded the home and shortly after, Krejci and Mutters came out, police said.
Mutters was wanted on outstanding warrants from Dec. 14 related to second-degree assault by strangulation, third-degree assault by knowingly and recklessly causing an injury, theft between $750 and $2,000, and criminal mischief under $300, court records show.
Bail amounts for both of the suspects were not immediately available.