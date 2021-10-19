Police arrested a man suspected of shooting and killing a driver near downtown Colorado Springs on Saturday, law enforcement said.

Colorado Springs firefighters responded to a traffic crash near Bonfoy Avenue and East Boulder Street around 8:30 p.m. and found an unresponsive driver.

Paramedics provided medical assistance and discovered the driver had suffered a gunshot wound. Despite paramedics' efforts, the driver died, police said. No one else was injured in the crash.

Police opened an investigation into the crash and determined the driver was shot in the 400 block of Bonfoy Avenue. Police did not provide information as to whether the driver was shot while driving.

Officers arrested 23-year-old Cameron Ukaeje on suspicion of first-degree murder, police said.

The El Paso County Coroner's Officer identified the driver as 24-year-old Efrain Archuleta, officers said.

Police encourage anyone who witnessed the incident to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.