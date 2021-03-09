Police arrested a wanted felon Tuesday after an hour-long standoff in a southeast Colorado Springs neighborhood, officials said.
Jack Colton, 31, faces multiple charges including assault, kidnapping and child abuse.
Officers went to Colton’s residence in the 2200 block of South Chelton Road to execute three domestic violence-related warrants. When they tried to speak with Colton, he refused to leave his home and told them he was armed, police said.
Police issued a shelter-in-place order for residents living within a one-block radius of the home and deployed tactical officers to the scene to help with the arrest, officials said.
After about an hour of negotiations, the standoff ended peacefully, Colton was taken into custody, and the shelter-in-place order was lifted, police said.