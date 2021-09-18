Colorado Springs Police have taken one student into custody following a tip of a possible school shooting Friday.
Police arrested the student, a male, at his home after it was determined he brought a handgun with him to Roy J. Wasson academic campus earlier in the day.
Police received a tip just after 6 a.m. Friday regarding the threat of a possible school shooting at Wasson. The tip mentioned other campuses and provided vague information, police said. At about 10:40 a.m. police received a call from school staff about a student having a handgun on campus. Police identified the student but he ran when officers attempted to contact him. Wasson was placed on lockdown status in response.
After investigation, police obtained enough evidence to support that student had a handgun. They then went to his home and arrested him.
Anyone with more information on this incident is encouraged to call police at 444-7000.