The son and wife of an 83-year-old man found beaten to death at a Colorado Springs home in July were arrested on Friday, police announced.
Jean-Joseph Danger Le Chiffre, 55, is suspected of first-degree murder and Marcella Sandoval, 77, faces a charge of accessory to murder in the July 22 slaying of Gilbert Sandoval in a home in the 500 block of Custer Avenue, police said. Le Chiffre, who is also called Patrick Joseph Sandoval, is Gilbert Sandoval's son and Marcella Sandoval was Gilbert's wife, according to police.
Court records show that Marcella Sandoval filed for divorce from her husband on May 29, 2019, a day after a judge granted her request for a permanent restraining order against him.
The divorce was still pending at the time of Gilbert Sandoval's death, court records show.
An autopsy found that Gilbert Sandoval died of blunt force injuries to his head, which were a direct result of an altercation with another person, according to an El Paso County Coroner’s Office report.
His skull and teeth were fractured and his brain was bruised, the report said. He also had scrapes and bruises on his face and scalp and bruises on his arms and legs, the autopsy said.
Police and medical crews responded to an urgent assist call at 12:35 p.m. at the home where two people were reportedly injured and that one of them may have been dead, the news release said. Sandoval died on scene.
Marcella Sandoval was found injured inside the home and taken to a hospital where she was treated and released, police spokesman Lt. Daniel Thompson said. Police did not elaborate on her injuries, which were not life-threatening.
Le Chiffre was arrested Friday after police obtained a warrant, and he remains held without bond at the El Paso County jail. Marcella Sandoval turned herself in at the county jail on Friday. She was released that day after posting a $2,000 bail, records show.
Sandoval’s death is the 22nd homicide investigation in Colorado Springs this year. In total, police have investigated 24 homicides so far in 2020 in the city.
