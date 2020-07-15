A second suspect in the shooting death last year of a 19-year-old Colorado Springs man has been arrested, Colorado Springs police said.
Gage Kohler, 21, who already was in the El Paso County jail on an unrelated charge, was arrested July 8 on suspicion of first-degree murder.
The first suspect in the homicide investigation, Kellan Fortune, 19, was shot and killed by federal agents in Billings, Mont., during an attempt to apprehend him.
Alijah Vialpando was shot Nov. 5 while driving near Briargate and Union boulevards.
Police said the homicide investigation of Vialpando is still ongoing.