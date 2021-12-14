Fountain police arrested a man registered as a sexually violent predator who is suspected of sexually and physically assaulting a woman in Fountain, officers announced Tuesday.

Police responded to the 9500 block of Squirrel Creek Road on Monday after police received reports that a woman was assaulted at another location, police said.

When officers arrived on Squirrel Creed Road, they found a woman with swelling and bruises on her face, police said.

Officers arrested 62-year-old Dennis Hase on suspicion of assault and booked him in the El Paso County jail without bond, police said.

Hase's criminal record includes sexual assault of an 8-year-old child, police said.