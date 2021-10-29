Police apprehended a man with six felony warrants out for his arrest Friday morning, law enforcement said.

Colorado Springs police located 38-year-old Joel Kent Atwell in the 4700 block of North Academy Boulevard around 8:20 a.m..

During previous attempts to arrest Atwell, he eluded officers and rammed their vehicles while driving stolen vehicles, police said. That is why officers called the Tactical Enforcement Unit to help arrest him Friday, police said.

The tactical unit "contacted" Atwell in a silver Honda Civic. He tried to escape but the Honda Civic was penned in and officers took Atwell into custody, police said.