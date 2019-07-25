A man who allegedly burglarized a Cheyenne Mountain Roofing van on three separate occasions was caught by police Thursday morning, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
Jared Burns, 29, was arrested after officers set up surveillance at the roofing company, police said. About 6 a.m., officers arrested Burns after finding him in his vehicle outside the business at 712 Clark Place.
Ken Jones, owner of Cheyenne Mountain Roofing, told KKTV that an employee reported to him Monday that some tools were missing from his van. When Jones watched surveillance footage, he saw a man walk up to the van and try to open the doors.
In total, Jones and his employees watched Burns allegedly break in to the van three separate times.
"My employee decided to get here early Wednesday morning and park across the street and try and catch him, and the guy did actually come Wednesday morning," Jones told KKTV. "But smartly, our employee decided to kinda stay out of it and not get involved. He did call 911, and the response just wasn’t quick enough. He was in and out really quick."
It was then that the owner and his employees decided to take matters into their own hands.
Jones set up the van — the bait — for the fourth time. This time, however, police were already on their way.
"Luckily he didn’t get too spooked, so we kinda set up the same, but we contacted the police department this time ahead of time and they had officers in the area waiting for him," Jones told KKTV.
Evidence from multiple burglaries was recovered, police said. Almost all of the company's tools were returned to them, KKTV reported.
Burns is being held in the El Paso County jail on a $2,000 bond.