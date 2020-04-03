Police arrested a 39-year-old man was who they say robbed 10 Colorado Springs businesses at gunpoint across a five-month span, according to a news release Friday.
Randall Pearl was arrested March 18 on suspicion of aggravated robbery, police said.
They believe Pearl threatened victims with a gun before robbing the following stores between Oct. 9, 2019 and March 13, 2020:
- About 8 p.m. Oct. 9, 2019 – Cheyenne Trail Liquors, 1703 S. 8th St. and about 9 p.m. Mountain Shadows Liquor, 6840 Centennial Blvd
- About 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13, 2019 – Scales N’ Tails, 6902 N. Academy Blvd
- About 6 p.m. Oct. 18, 2019 – Great Clips, 1817 N Union Blvd, 6 PM and about 7:25 p.m. – Great Clips, 8838 N. Union Blvd.
- About 9 p.m. Dec 4, 2019, – 2000 Wok II, 115 E Fillmore St.
- About 5:30 p.m. – Pedal Action, 1519 N Union Blvd.
- About 8:55 p.m. Dec. 28, 2019 – Smoker Friendly, 1437 N Circle Drive.
- About 2:15 p.m. March 11, 2020 – Batteries Plus, 3320 Austin Bluffs Parkway.
- About 3:20 p.m. March 13, 2020 – Cricket Wireless, 1758 Dublin Blvd.
Pearl is being held in El Paso County jail on $150,000 bond.
Jail records show Pearl pleaded guilty to theft, a misdemeanor, in May 2015.
Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.