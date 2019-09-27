Colorado Springs police arrested 57-year-old Richard Ortega on suspicion of sexual assault Sept. 5, after the man allegedly posed as a "Native American shaman" who offered "holistic healing sessions," police said.
In May, police said three women reported Ortega for sexually assaulting them during what he purported as "holistic healing sessions," a police news release sent out Friday read. Court records show charges of sexual contact through a fake medical exam.
Ortega pleaded guilty to harassment charges in 1997, as well as attempted sexual assault and third-degree sexual assault charges in 1998, according to court records.
"It is believed Ortega met most of his victims through events and community groups associated with the Native American community, and often identified himself as a 'Native American shaman,'" read the release.
Police are not releasing a mugshot of Ortega "to ensure the integrity of potential future identifications." Officials ask anyone who may be a victim of Ortega to call 719-444-7000.