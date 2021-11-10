Colorado Springs Police announced Wednesday that Jared-Kekoa Fernandez, who was arrested Nov. 6 on suspicion of robbery, is suspected to have committed five additional robberies the day before, officials with the department said.

Police said a male suspect attempted to rob five stories the afternoon and evening of Nov. 5. The suspect description matched over the five incidents.

Fernandez, 22, was arrested just after 11 p.m. Nov. 6 after police say he attempted to rob a convenience store. A store employee pepper sprayed Fernandez, allowing police to arrive and arrest him, officials said.

After investigation, police now believe Fernandez is the suspect from both Nov. 5 and 6. Wednesday, officers acquired a warrant for his arrest pertaining to the robberies on Nov. 5.