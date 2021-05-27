A man accused of spying on teenage girls at townhomes in the Rockrimmon neighborhood has been arrested on investigation of stalking and burglary, Colorado Springs police announced Thursday.
Officers say they identified the man thanks to surveillance equipment at the residences that caught him on camera in a November incident in the 300 block of West Rockrimmon Boulevard and again in May in the 6700 block of Delmonico Drive. On May 19, Colorado Springs police officers staked out the residence on Delmonico Drive, where they say they spotted Daniel R. "Danny" Wickstrom, 27, at the bedroom window of a 17-year-old girl.
"During our investigation, it was revealed that the suspect had been by the 17-year-old victim’s window approximately 12 times in the past month and a half," police said in a news release.
Police say the Delmonico Drive homeowner had spotted the man on May 17 attempting to "open the window of her 17-year-old daughter's bedroom."
The next day, the homeowner installed surveillance cameras, which police say captured images of the man, who wore a brown jacket adorned with buttons and a baseball cap with a circular logo, outside the girl's window on May 19.
Police were joined in a stake-out that night by FBI agents and officers say they spotted Wickstrom return to the victim's home and arrested him.
Police said detectives then connected Wickstrom to a reported burglary attempt on November 30 at a nearby residence on the 300 block of West Rockrimmon Boulevard that was also caught on camera.
"In this case, a suspect was captured on video opening a car door then entering an enclosed porch before unsuccessfully attempting to enter the residence where a 17-year-old female was home alone," police said in a news release.
The man caught on camera wore clothing that matched what Wickstrom wore in the Delmonico Drive incident, police said.
Wickstrom was booked into the El Paso County jail on investigation of stalking, trespassing and burglary and later released on bail, records show.
Police spokesman Lt. James Sokolik said detectives are investigating whether Wickstrom was involved in other crimes.
He asked that anyone who has experienced a "similar" incident call police at (719) 444-7000.