Trenton Hagan, 28, was arrested early morning Sunday after police responded to a business burglary on Airport Road.

Officers responded to a burglary alarm around 3 a.m. from a business at the 3700 block of Airport Road. When they arrived, police said they saw something moving inside. 

A few moments later, police reported that they saw a man exit the back door of the building and proceeded to chase him on foot. The man managed to temporarily evade officers, however, he was found minutes later hiding at loading dock between a garage door and truck at a nearby business. 

Officers arrested Hagan on suspicion of Second Degree Burglary and other charges related to the break in. 

