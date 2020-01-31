A 20-year-old man accused of threatening lingerie-clad baristas with a gun at Babes Espresso and brandishing a hammer at a woman before stealing her car has been arrested, police said Friday.
Leonard Moe, a suspect in a spree of robberies across east Colorado Springs, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated armed robbery, aggravated armed robbery with the intent to kill or wound and menacing with a weapon, court records show.
Moe's alleged spree began Jan. 8, when police said he walked up to a drive-thru window of the coffee kiosk at 2438 E. Pikes Peak Ave., pointed a gun at a barista and demanded money. Two days later, Moe tried again, police said, but left without any cash after a barista slammed the window to the drive-thru and latched the security bar.
He was armed with a hammer when he carjacked a woman a few weeks later, on Jan. 24, as she was walking to her car to go to work about 5:35 a.m. east of the Patty Jewett Golf Course, police said. He grabbed the woman's purse and keys before driving off in her red 2008 Chevrolet Equinox, police said.
Pueblo police officers found the stolen car the same day and Moe was booked into jail. Court records show he was arrested on suspicion of motor vehicle theft, drug possession and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
He posted $15,000 in bail on Jan. 26. Two days later, police said, he carjacked another vehicle in Colorado Springs, threatening a woman with a gun in the Walmart parking lot, 1725 N. Union Boulevard, and stealing her car.
After hitting a curb and wrecking the car, he got out and ran, police said. Detectives found him later that day and he was booked into El Paso County jail, where he is being held on a $100,000 bond.
His criminal history in Colorado dates back to February 2018, when he pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct, under a plea agreement that dismissed charges of felony escape in Arapahoe County, court records show.