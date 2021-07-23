Colorado Springs police arrested a 23-year-old man they say posed online as a teenager to lure children in what detectives call a sexual assault case.

Christian M. Banks of Fountain was held at the El Paso County jail Friday without bail, according to jail records. An initial court hearing in the case was pending.

He was arrested in Colorado Springs after an investigation by the police department's Internet Crimes Against Children detectives pursued a July 14 tip that Banks was luring children online.

"In one instance, investigators learned that the adult suspect met a 14-year-old female victim online," police said in a statement. "After further communication between the suspect and the victim, the two parties met and the suspect sexually assaulted the victim."

Police say they piled up evidence in the case after searching Banks' home on Southmoor Drive in Fountain. Detectives are also hoping more tipsters come forward.

"While an arrest has been made, this is still an active investigation," police said. "As part of the continuing work being done by investigators, they are seeking any additional information, to include potential unreported incidences involving the suspect."

The Colorado Springs-based Internet Crimes Against Children unit, which includes investigators from several Colorado police agencies and federal law enforcement agents, recently marked its 20-year anniversary.

"Their mission is to protect children by investigating and prosecuting crimes committed against children through the internet or other technology usage," the department said.

Police asked that people with information on the Banks case call the department at 444-7000.