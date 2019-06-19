Colorado Springs police arrested 45-year-old Richard Cook Anderson on suspicion of a construction site burglary that happened nearly two weeks ago.
Anderson is accused of stealing $500 worth of building materials on June 7 from a home being built in the 11000 block of Modern Meadow Loop, police said. A witness said they saw Anderson taking supplies about 5:45 a.m., police said.
Police tracked Anderson's vehicle based on the witnesses description and located him at his home in the 700 block of North Royer Street on Wednesday.
Police are conducting an investigation into several other construction site burglaries near the area and are unsure as to whether Anderson is involved yet.