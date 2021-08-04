After raiding a home in east Colorado Springs, police arrested a 23-year-old man they said committed crimes related to the sexual exploitation of children.
The Colorado Springs Internet Crimes Against Children task force executed the search warrant in the 2800 block of Banderas Lane at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. As they raided the home, they collected enough evidence to arrest 23-year-old Durran Lee Norman.
Norman, who’s from Colorado Springs, is being held in the criminal justice center without bond, police said, and is accused of charges related to the sexual exploitation of children.
The Colorado Springs-based Internet Crimes Against Children unit, which includes investigators from several Colorado police agencies and federal law enforcement agents, recently marked its 20th anniversary.