Police were in a standoff with a barricaded suspect in east Colorado Springs Friday afternoon, according to an alert from the department.
Law enforcement officials sent an emergency message at 2:50 p.m. concerning a person barricaded in a residence in the 5700 block of Hermit Pass Drive, south of the intersection of Powers Boulevard and North Carefree Circle.
Officers blocked off Rio Vista Drive in the neighborhood from Stoney Pass to South Buckskin Pass, and Hermit Pass at Gunshot Pass, an official tweeted.
Police asked residents in the area to stay in their homes and to lock – and stay away from -- all doors and windows until officers send an “all clear” message.
The suspect, whose name was not released, was arrested without incident at about 3:45 p.m.
"Thank you everyone for your patience," police tweeted. "The area is back open."