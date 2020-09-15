A northeastern Colorado Springs neighborhood was under a shelter-in-place order by police for more than three hours Monday evening after a man barricaded himself in his house with a gun, police said.
An alert was sent to surrounding residents about 7:30 p.m. in the area of 6800 Dream Weaver Drive. The area is near Austin Bluffs Parkway and Dublin Boulevard after the suspect pulled a gun on a man who tried to serve him civil paperwork.
Colorado Springs police arrived at the home shortly after 6 p.m. when the suspect ran into his house and refused to leave.
An arrest warrant was issued for the suspect and police, including a tactical enforcement unit, and crisis negotiators, managed to take the suspect into custody peacefully after several hours of negotiating.
The suspect, 52-year-old Scott Taylor, surrendered and was booked in the El Paso County jail on a $2,000 bond.