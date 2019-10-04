A 16-year-old boy has been jailed in connection to the fatal shooting of another Colorado Springs teen, police say.
The boy, whose name has not been released due to his age, was held on suspicion of murder in the death of 18-year-old James Hardy, police said Friday.
Catalina Barajas, 42, Xavier Montez, 19, and a 17-year-old boy were also arrested and were held on suspicion of being accessories to first-degree murder, police said. They are all residents of Colorado Springs.
Hardy was fatally shot on Sept. 9 in the 100 block of East Brookside Street. His death was the city's 17th homicide this year.
Police were initially called to the area at about 1 a.m. to investigate a break-in at the Everyday Convenience Store south of downtown Colorado Springs. They found Hardy in a nearby grass field.
He suffered a gunshot wound to his head and he died two days later, the coroner's office confirmed.
Police say they're still seeking witnesses and tips in the case. Tipsters can call 444-7000.