An April 16 fire that heavily damaged Colorado Springs Airport’s terminal was caused by roofers using propane torches to apply roofing tar and materials, the Police Department said Thursday.
Weathercraft began work in December to repair damage caused by hail and wind storms, said Director of Aviation Greg Phillips. The nearly $1.1 million project, which was scheduled to be finished by May, was about 90 percent complete and 81 percent paid for when the fire broke out.
The roofers were using torches “legally and appropriately as part of the work, but something went wrong,” Phillips said. The fire started on the roof of the airport, adjacent to a large third floor conference room.
Weathercraft previously has declined to comment.
The blaze was ruled accidental, and no charges will be filed.
It caused at least $5.6 million in damage when it tore through the airport’s roof, ceiling and offices, Phillips said. Repairs could cost up to $7 million.
Fire repairs are expected to be completed by Thanksgiving, he said. The first phase — including third-floor airport offices and United Airlines offices — will be completed in late August or early September, followed by repairs to public spaces.
Other modernization projecs, including upgrading the public bathrooms, are planned for 2019. Some updates were moved up to coincide with the fire repairs.
“By the holiday season, we hope to unveil not just a completed airport, a recovered airport, but an airport that is better than before,” Phillips said.
The investigation into the fire was led by the Police Department’s Bomb/Arson Unit, with help from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and inspectors from the Colorado Springs Fire Marshal’s Office.
The 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office reviewed the case.