Alcohol and speed are thought to be factors in a major collision that involved a KRDO news vehicle late Thursday night, according to Pueblo Police Sergeant Shelly Taylor.
William Davey, 27, is suspected to be at fault after he crossed the median while heading eastbound on Colorado 47 and smashed into a KRDO news vehicle headed westbound.
Davey's is in the hospital but may face a DUI and other charges after he is released.
KRDO's news team was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries and was released later that night.
The highway was shut down both directions between Jerry Murphy Road and Bonforte Boulevard but was later reopened.