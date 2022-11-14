Police activity was reported at a northeast Colorado Springs school Monday morning due to an alleged threat, Colorado Springs police said.

Gazette news partner KKTV reported that an incident started around 10:50 a.m. at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy, located 9433 Vista del Pico Blvd. near Dublin Boulevard and Marksheffel Road, and that the investigation was still active as of 11:50 a.m.

Police said officers are currently determining the validity of the threat.

"At this time there is no indication it is legitimate or that students or staff are at any risk," police said in a statement.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

On Nov. 3, Colorado Springs police received the first of several Safe2Tell notifications regarding a possible planned school shooting at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy, a K-8 charter school on the northeast side of the city.

Officers partnered with school officials and District 49 security personnel to investigate the threat, according to a news release from the department. After identifying the parties involved and conducting a home visit at about 10 a.m., investigators determined that “at this time there is not believed to be any credible threat to the school,” the release stated.

"At this time, the threats appear unfounded, but we are remaining vigilant," a Banning Lewis official said in a Facebook message to families at the time.