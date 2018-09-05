Adams Elementary was on lockout due to police activity in the area near South Academy Boulevard, Colorado Springs School District 11 tweeted just before 10 a.m.
"It is probably due to reports of a suspect shooting another party and fled near South Academy Boulevard, and the search is continuing east." police said.
Students and staff remain safe, D-11 said in a tweet.
The district tweeted at 10:10 a.m. that the lockout has been lifted.
Officers at the Sand Creek substation clarified that the lockout was set in place for safety measures as officers served a warrant to a fugitive near the school.