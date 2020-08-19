An 85-year-old man injured in a crash July 6 died the next day at home after being released from a hospital, Colorado Springs police said Wednesday.
Ronald Yost died July 7 as a result of injuries sustained in a car crash the day before, according to the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.
Yost was injured in a two-vehicle crash July 6 around 10 a.m. at Goddard Street and North Academy Boulevard. He was taken to the hospital with what were described at nonlife-threatening injuries, according to a news release.
After he was discharged from the hospital, police received a report of a death at his home the next day.
Yost's wife said had just returned home from the hospital when he became unresponsive, police said.
The driver of the car that hit Yost's vehicle was cited for an improper turn.
Yost's death is the 24th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year. At this time in 2019, there were 28 traffic fatalities.