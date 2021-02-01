Three burglars escaped police Sunday night after attempting to break into a home north of downtown Colorado Springs, police said.
Police were called after three intruders tried to break down the back door of a home in the 2300 block of North Nevada Avenue shortly before 8 p.m., officers said.
The homeowner heard someone attempting to kick in the rear door and called 911, police said. She did not see the burglars, but a security camera recorded video footage of the attempted intrusion, officers said.
The burglars ran north down an alleyway and escaped before police arrived, police said.