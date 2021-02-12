Two people were arrested Thursday night after barricading themselves in a bedroom in northeastern Colorado Springs, police said.
Colorado Springs police tried to carry out an arrest warrant in the 4600 block of North Weber Street around 7:45 p.m., but Robin Mitchell, 52, and Andrew Bissey, 43, refused to leave and barricaded themselves in a bedroom, officers said.
Police managed to get inside the house and used a chemical irritant to force Bissey and Michell to leave the room, police said.
Officers arrested Mitchell and Bissey, who had been live-streaming the incident on social media, police said.