A 71-year-old Colorado Springs man was killed Monday when he crashed his vehicle into a drainage ditch while speeding away from an earlier wreck, police said.
About 8:45 a.m., Gary M. Pierce was in a hit-and-run crash on Circle Drive at Interstate 25, said police Sgt. Pamela Castro. The other driver wasn't hurt.
Before police arrived, Pierce fled north on Circle Drive. While taking the off-ramp at Delta Drive, he drove off the road, through the grassy median and into a drainage ditch, where he died, Castro said. Speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash.