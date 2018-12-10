CRESTED BUTTE — Behind every great adventurer, there are usually people who love them cheering them on. In Eric Larsen's case, he has a 6-year-old son, a 3 and a half-year-old daughter, and his wife, Maria Hennessey.
Larsen is on an adventure very different from the one Maria tries to control at home. The 47-year-old is skiing 700 miles to the South Pole, trying to break the 24-day world record.
Larsen has hiked Mount Everest, crossed the Arctic Ocean to the North Pole, and ridden his bike 175 miles in Antarctica. He's made it to the South Pole several times before, but this expedition is pushing the limits on what's possible. He's alone, with a 145 pound pack in a sled, and white as far as the eye can see.
“So yeah he’s trying to do it in 22 days," said Hennessey. "I know his progress has been a lot slower than he would have liked right now because I think the conditions have just been brutal so think he’s just trying to make up enough time as he can, and see how far he can get."
For more this story visit 9News.com.