The Gazette is examining the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Nathaniel Czajkowski, whose death remains unsolved, in its new weekly podcast, Colorado Cold Case.
Episode two, "The Day After," is available today for free download, along with previous episodes, at gazette.com/coldcase. In this episode, we begin to piece together the scenes of two shootings.
What do we know? What do we still need to find out? Follow along as we build this case.
In Colorado Springs, there are at least 108 cold cases dating back to 1949. Listen, and maybe you can help us solve these cases.