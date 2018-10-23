One deer was killed and another injured by poachers using arrows in an unincorporated neighborhood nestled near Austin Bluffs Parkway and Barnes Road in Colorado Springs.
The killed deer was found near Helen Keller Elementary School, 3730 W. Montebello Drive, says a Colorado Parks and Wildlife news release.
A young buck, which was injured and still has an arrow in its front left leg, was reported by residents south of the Sunset Mesa Open Space, not far from the dead deer. State wildlife officials haven't been able to capture him.
"This is illegal poaching," said Philip Gurule, a state district wildlife manager for the Pikes Peak region, in the release. "It’s something we take very seriously. But we need the public’s help catching whoever is doing this."
Anyone illegally injuring or killing wildlife could face misdemeanor charges including harassment of wildlife, hunting big game without a license, illegal taking of wildlife and reckless endangerment, the release says. Convictions could result in fines of $750 to $3,000 and up to six months in jail, depending on the charge.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Parks and Wildlife at its southeast regional office at 719-227-5200. To provide information anonymously — and possibly receive a reward — contact Operation Game Thief at 877-265-6648, by dialing #OGT from a Verizon cellphone or via email at game.thief@state.co.us.