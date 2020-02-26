ELIZABETH, Colorado — “Snakes on a Plane” was just a movie, but snakes on the plains of Colorado created a very real nightmare for a couple in Elizabeth.
Shaynon McFadden and Royce Robins bought the home on Rushmore Street in November 2018. It wasn’t until the following spring that snakes sprung up from the back deck.
“We started seeing garter snake heads popping up in between the wood slats on the ground level patio,” Shaynon McFadden said.
As the weather warmed, more snakes appeared. They spotted snakes in the yard, under the deck, around the foundation and even inside the home.
The couple hired an exterminator, who discovered a large snake den underneath the back deck. More than 150 snakes were removed from the property and relocated, the couple said.