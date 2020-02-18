Breckenridge Resort has been getting hammered with snow in recent weeks.

Announced via Twitter, the resort had its snowiest February on record as of Feb. 17, dubbing the month “Februburied.” The resort received 10 inches of new snow overnight on Feb . 16, pushing its monthly total over 7.5 feet. According to its website, Breckenridge has received 91 inches throughout the month.

Breckenridge reports that it has had 292 inches of snow so far this season, with a base depth of 82 inches.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Believe it or not, the 292-inch total isn’t the most that’s fallen at a Colorado resort. Steamboat has received 294 inches so far this season. Winter Park has the third-most snow, currently at 282 inches.