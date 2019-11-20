Mesa County Valley School District 51 in Grand Junction on Wednesday announced that all of its schools would be closed Thursday and Friday.
According to a message posted on the district's website and Facebook page, a recent rise in illnesses across the area are the reason for the shutdown. Classes will resume as scheduled following Thanksgiving break.
“We are taking this highly unusual action because this virus is extremely contagious and spreading quickly across our schools," said D51 nursing coordinator Tanya Marvin on the district web page. "In addition, it appears that there is now a second, related virus that is affecting students, some of whom have already been ill in recent weeks. The combination of the two has created an unprecedented spread of illness."
District 51 is comprised of at least 24 elementary schools, eight middle schools, six high schools and three charter schools.
Palisade High School was closed last week but recently reopened.
Mount Garfield Middle School closed on Monday and Wednesday morning Rocky Mountain Elementary and Juniper Ridge Community School shut down.