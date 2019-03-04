These bicycles on a front porch near Colorado College probably haven’t gotten much use the past couple of days.
Gus, a 10-year-old German shorthair, right, and Whezzy, a 2-year-old shelter dog, race in the fresh snow at the Bear Creek Dog Park on Monday morning as temperatures remained in the single digits. Gus lost a hind leg in 2009 when he was hit by a car while chasing a bear. Gus’ owner, Tom Dunn, said he was even faster with all four legs.
Having a snow day turned into have a ski day for Coronado High School senior Evan Kinney. He and a buddy didn’t have to pay for a lift ticket and travel to a ski area. They were practicing their ski jumps at Red Rock Canyon Open Space in Colorado Springs at an area usually used by mountain bikes. Most of the schools in Colorado Springs were closed Monday after weekend snow.
After a treacherous Monday morning commute, the sun helped plow drivers clear heavy snow left by weekend storms across the Pikes Peak region.
Interstate 25 and many major streets were covered after a Sunday storm dropped several inches of snow, piling up a weekend total of nearly 1 foot in some Colorado Springs neighborhoods.
A teenage girl was injured about 3:30 p.m. Monday when the sled she was on crashed into the back of a Jeep towing her and another rider in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood near Fontaine Boulevard and Old Glory Drive, the Colorado State Patrol reported. The 17-year-old boy driver and the two girls on the sled, ages 17 and 18, were cited with traffic violations, said trooper Josh Lewis.
All 40 city snowplows hit the roads Saturday afternoon, “and it’s been a full call-out ever since,” said Terry Higgins, operations supervisor with the city’s Public Works Department.
“The challenge with this one was really the amount of snow we got and the cold temperatures,” Higgins said.
Once temperatures drop into the single digits, the city’s Ice Slicer salt product and liquid MeltDown Apex become less effective, he said. “Not a lot of stuff works when you get down in the single digits in temperatures.”
And because the snow hit on the weekend, the roads saw less of the traffic that helps activate the snow-melt products, he said.
“When you have light traffic and cold temperatures, even though we can go plow the snow off and apply the materials, it really doesn’t look like anything’s happened, because it really hasn’t,” Higgins said. “The material hasn’t had a chance to activate and start melting the snow.”
By Monday morning, solar energy helped clear the sludge. “It’s got material on it, so all we really needed was sun and traffic,” Higgins said.
Much of the deepest snow was on the city’s west side, with up to 9½ inches in one area, reported the National Weather Service in Pueblo. At Colorado Springs Airport, where official measurements are made, 3½ inches of snow were recorded Saturday, followed by 1.6 inches Sunday and a trace Monday.
Colorado Springs School District 11, the region’s biggest district, canceled school just after 5 a.m. Monday, followed by closures at Falcon School District 49, Academy School District 20, Widefield School District 3, Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8, Manitou Springs School District 14, Lewis-Palmer School District 38, Harrison School District 2 and Cheyenne Mountain School District 12.
In eastern El Paso County, Ellicott School District 22 and Peyton School District 23-JT also closed for the day.
Most local military bases delayed reporting for troops, and the county and Colorado Springs delayed the start of the workday.
But snowplow drivers got no extra sleep as they worked to clear arterial streets.
Colorado Springs police were on accident alert, meaning drivers in fender-benders were to exchange information and file a report later, from 5 p.m. Saturday until 1:30 p.m. Monday.
The Gazette’s Tom Roeder contributed to this story.