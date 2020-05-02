In the summer of 2000, pastor Patson Syula wandered the countryside of Zambia begging his countrymen to awaken to the reality of AIDS. He spoke, in fierce, loving voice to 10,000 Zambians.
I stood beside him during each of his speeches/sermons/confrontations. I had been sent to report on the devastating march of AIDS across southern Africa.
A 60-year-old man, wearing a brown suit and white shirt, approached Patson after he finished a talk.
“Where did this AIDS come from?” the man asked. “Was it brought by the wind? We only had syphilis in the old days.”
By the wind? Ah, no, Patson said.
He answered so many questions. Could shamans, using herbs and razor blades, cure AIDS? Did AIDS strike only the poor? Was AIDS a curse that struck only the unlucky?
No and no and no, Patson answered. AIDS usually ended lives of rich, poor and in-between because of unprotected sex.
That 2000 summer spent in southern Africa feels in many ways like our spring of 2020.
Fear engulfed Zambians. AIDS dropped life expectancy from 60 to 37 years. AIDS killed 100,000 Zambians in 1999. AIDS left Zambia, a nation of 9 million, with 450,000 orphans.
Misinformation surrounded Zambians. The secret to health was right in front of them, but many sprinted from truth.
Sound familiar?
We’ve lost more than 60,000 Americans to the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We would have lost tens of thousands more if not for aggressive stay-at-home orders. Yes, these orders laid waste to our economy and our deep-in-the-gut need to be surrounded by family and friends. The order left many lonely and financially devastated.
Anger abounds. Armed protesters against stay-at-home orders stormed the Michigan state Capitol. Protesters that bore remarkable resemblance to zombies pounded on locked doors at the Ohio state Capitol.
Where do we proceed from here? That’s an enormous, complicated, troubling question. Movie theaters, restaurants and clothing stores soon will reopen, if our crawl back to normal goes as planned. The faithful will gather at church buildings. We again will mourn at funerals and celebrate at birthday parties.
But truth remains truth, even as we carefully prepare to escape our homes and gather again. The coronavirus remains vicious and untamed.
Mike Myers, a minister in Littleton, was my friend of 45 years. He pushed me from my teen years to my 60s to be better. More humble. More kind. More aggressive in service.
Thursday morning, dozens of members from Littleton Church of Christ gathered at Adventist Hospital to say goodbye to Mike. Those dozens wore masks to protect themselves from COVID-19, which took Mike from us. He died, his wife Carol by his side, at 1:15 p.m. I already miss his brave wisdom and raspy, ultra-slow Texas drawl.
I know many of you have endured similar losses.
Please, let’s be wise and realistic as we move forward. Let’s cling to truth, instead of wandering lost in the fog of rumor and phony hope. No disinfectant has been created that can cleanse us of ignorance.
In 2000, standing in dusty fields across Zambia, I heard Patson shouting words of power in blazing sunshine. He’s a lean man, the father of five children, a devoted follower of Christ. In his AIDS talks, he preached a different brand of salvation.
“So many friends gone! So many friends gone!” he shouted to the crowd. “Yes, there are so many gone, I tell you!”
He spoke frankly of sex. It was dangerous to body and soul, he said, to engage in intercourse with someone who was not your lawful husband or wife.
“But,” he said, “you may choose to ignore my advice. You may engage in sex outside of marriage. If you do, you must use a condom. You must. It can save a life.”
I looked around the big audience as Patson spoke. The women listened intently, nodding their heads in strong agreement.
Several of the men grumbled as they shook their heads in vigorous disagreement.
This image lingers nearly 21 years later:
A few of the men covered their ears, so they literally could not hear Patson’s message of truth.