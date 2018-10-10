Prosecutors are considering plea bargains for two teenage boys charged with plotting a Columbine-style shooting spree at Sabin Middle School in Colorado Springs.
Talk of negotiations came up in court Wednesday during a judge’s agreeing to postpone an Oct. 30 trial for one of the boys. The other defendant is due in court Oct. 15, and his attorney confirmed plea talks also are ongoing.
The boys — now 14 — are charged as adults with conspiracy to commit murder, a felony that normally carries up to 24 years in prison. Authorities say adult charges are appropriate because the teenagers took steps to see their plans through, including drafting a “kill list” that named teachers and fellow students and recording cellphone footage of someone detonating a homemade Molotov cocktail.
The hearing came roughly a year after Colorado Springs police announced they had arrested the boys before any violence occurred at Sabin Middle School, 3605 N. Carefree Circle.
Attorneys for the boys have argued they were bullied and “venting” or “puffing” by exploring violent fantasies they had no intention of pursuing.
Fourth Judicial District Judge G. David Miller agreed to postpone a trial set for this month as he weighed what to do next after ruling that Colorado Springs police did not have the legal authority to search one of the boys’ cellphones.
Under questioning by police, the boy refused to grant permission for the search. Police then asked his mother, who granted her permission and demanded that her son enter his code and unlock the phone for investigators — leading them to discover disturbing messages between the boys.
Miller found that while the mother was the registered owner of the cellphone, her son was the sole user, had a security code he shared with no one and an understanding with his mother that his activities would remain private.
Miller must now determine whether the text messages can be used at trial. The defense argues the material is inadmissible, while prosecutors say that police would have found the information through other means, but operated on a “good faith reliance” that the mother had legal authority to agree to the search.
Miller is expected to decide the issue by the teen’s next court appearance on Nov. 14.
The judge on Wednesday also ruled that Facebook must hand over registration information concerning a Facebook user who had exchanged messages with one of the defendants a day before his arrest. In those messages, the boy said he didn’t actually intend to commit violence.
Both boys are free on bond under the condition they are closely supervised. They are enrolled in online educational programs and are not permitted on school grounds at Sabin.