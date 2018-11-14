A judge Wednesday revealed that prosecutors are in plea talks with one of the two alleged shooters charged in the execution-style killings of two Coronado High School teens, potentially averting a death-penalty trial.
Fourth Judicial District Judge David A. Shakes made the announcement while discussing a timetable for proceedings against Diego Chacon and Marco Garcia-Bravo.
No further details were divulged, including which of the two defendants is considering a guilty plea.
News of a potential plea bargain came at the first court hearing in the Coronado case since last week's election in which Democrats captured the governor's office, both chambers of the Legislature and the attorney general's office. That could alter the prospects for capital cases.
The El Paso County District Attorney’s Office lost its first death-penalty case in a decade last July, when a jury took capital punishment off the table at the trial of double-killer Glen Law Galloway, who was sentenced to life in prison.
The announcement that prosecutors planned to seek the death penalty against Chacon and Garcia-Bravo came days after the Galloway trial concluded.
Plea talks generally occur in private, and the Coronado case is under a gag order. Such negotiations can crumble over issues ranging from potential sentences to whether a defendant agrees to take the stand against an alleged accomplice.
Whether prosecutors would pursue a death penalty for the second alleged shooter is also unknown.
Chacon, 20, and Garcia-Bravo, 22, are reputed members of a Sureños-linked street gang, accused of serving as triggermen in the March 2017 killings of Natalie Cano-Partida, 16, and Derek Greer, 15.
Authorities say the teens were abducted at gunpoint, driven to a remote area near Fountain and shot in the head one at a time. The killings were said to be motivated by suspicions that Cano-Partida had furnished information to a rival gang. Greer was allegedly killed because he was with Partida the night she was abducted.
Of the 10 people charged with playing a role in an alleged gang plot, only Chacon and Garcia-Bravo are still on track for trials.
Three others charged with first-degree murder pleaded guilty to lesser offenses — agreeing to take the stand against the shooters if it goes to trial — and the remaining defendants took plea bargains for their parts in an alleged conspiracy.
Chacon and Garcia-Bravo are due back in court for two days of motions hearings on Dec. 19-20.
Among the issues to be decided then are whether the pair would face separate trials or be tried together by the same jury.
The judge said he is likely to rule by January on defense motions arguing that the pair shouldn’t be eligible for death because they were less than 21 at the time of the killings, an argument that turns on emerging science that brains continue to develop well into a person's 20s.