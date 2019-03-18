Prosecutors are negotiating a possible plea deal with a former Colorado Springs cheer coach accused of sexually assaulting three Sand Creek High School students.
Keean Davis, 30, was due to be arraigned on Monday but a judge granted an unopposed request for a postponement to allow for further negotiations.
A plea bargain is possible at Davis’ next hearing, set for April 8.
Davis previously worked as a paraprofessional educator, cheerleading coach or security guard for Harrison School District 2 and Colorado Springs School District 11. He was arrested in October on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old student at Sand Creek on the city’s northeast side.
After his arrest, two more Sand Creek students stepped forward with similar allegations, saying Davis plied them with alcohol or drugs before coaxing them to perform sex acts outside school hours.
One of the teens said Davis took him to Wasson Park and bought crack cocaine in the boy’s presence before supplying the teen with vodka.
Davis faces 19 counts, including sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
He is being held in the El Paso County jail on a $250,000 bond, records show.