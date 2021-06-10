The Platte River Fire, which broke out Thursday afternoon in Jefferson County, had grown to 30 acres with no containment by the evening, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
The fire, located east of Foxton, would be staffed overnight, though not with air resources, officials said Thursday evening, adding that the blaze had started on private land and burned onto U.S. Forest Service land.
The cause is under investigation. A downed power line may have started the fire, according to the sheriff's office.
Twenty-five homes had been contacted and about two square miles evacuated, with evacuees being asked to check in at Conifer High School, law enforcement officials said.
The fire started in the Dome Rock/Ramona Gulch area, around the 17000 block of West Platte River Road, near Foxton and Buffalo Creek.
North Fork Fire and Elk Creek Fire were contributing to containment efforts. The U.S. Forest Service dispatched a Type 2 helicopter, two airtankers and an air attack to help with suppression efforts on the ground, the agency tweeted Thursday.
Temperatures have sat in the 90s all week in the Denver metro area. Although a slight cooling trend was expected Friday, hot, dry weather is expected to continue throughout the next week.
Further west, the Colorado State Patrol reported shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday that eastbound Interstate 70 was closed at Silverthorne due to a new wildfire just south of the interstate, west of the Eisenhower Tunnel. The is referred to as the Straight Creek fire. I-70 reopened later Thursday night.
UPDATE: I-70 EB is now OPEN following the safety closure due to the wildfire. FIre crews will be in the area tomorrow. Plan for delays and/or alternative routes should fire behavior pick up. And remember to #SlowDownMoveOver!#COtraffic @csp_golden @SummitSheriffCO https://t.co/EYXQLVFJ89— CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) June 11, 2021