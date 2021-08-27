Colorado Springs officials on Friday reopened Platte Avenue in both directions from Wahsatch Avenue to Prospect Street.
The road had been closed since Thursday afternoon because a large truck carrying a forklift clipped the El Paso Street overpass above the road, causing damage.
El Paso Street will remain closed at Platte Avenue for the foreseeable future, a city spokesperson said. Officials said future temporary closures of Platte Avenue from Wahsatch Avenue to Prospect Street will be necessary to fully repair the overpass.
Police said the driver was cited for being in violation of federal Department of Transportation commercial vehicle standards.